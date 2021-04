PORT TREVORTON – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after an accident this week. 18-year-old Trenton Buhrman of Port Trevorton was flown by Life Flight to Geisinger Tuesday afternoon after an accident on Main Street in Union Township, Snyder County.

State police at Selinsgrove say Buhrman attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control of his motorcycle, which overturned and slid off the road. He was thrown from the motorcycle, and is listed in critical condition according to Geisinger.