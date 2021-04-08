Unidentified Trucker Hurt in Route 11 Rollover Wreck Wednesday

NORTHUMBERLAND – Traffic backed up in Northumberland and Danville after a tractor-trailer truck went off Route 11 in Point Township Wednesday afternoon. The truck down an embankment and landed on its side on railroad tracks.

Northumberland County 9-1-1 said volunteers from Point Township, Northumberland, Sunbury, Mahoning Township and Danville were among the responders. Initially there was a lane restriction, then the road was closed for several hours, according to PennDOT.

The unidentified trucker was taken to the hospital, according to witnesses. By 9pm, the road was reopened. Point Township police investigated, no other information is available from officers. According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire, the accident occurred just before 3 p.m.

PennDOT said Route 11 was closed between Bulk Plant Road and Ridge Road. The fire wire says the driver was semi-conscious and trapped and was being taken to Geisinger. The railroad reportedly said they were done operating through that area for the day.