Congressman Meuser Telephone Town Hall Tonight for Ninth District

WKOK Staff | April 7, 2021 |

POTTSVILLE – US Congressman Meuser and special guest hosting town hall tonight . . . US Representative Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) says he will address stimulus payments and other US legislative issues this evening during a telephone town hall.

District Congressional Liaison Kate Hunyady of the IRS will be on hand to answer any tax-related questions as well.   Callers can dial in at 5:30 p.m. and use PIN 118349 to join. The town hall call-in number is (877) 229-8493.

