Montour County Participating in Drug Take-Back Program

Unused Drugs Accepted During Drug Take-Back in Montour County

MONTOUR CTY – Montour County Courthouse will be site of drug take-back later this month.

Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis and County Detective/Drug Task Force Supervisor Ray Gerringer say they are participating in the event April 24. They say it is a national initiative to prevent medication misuse and environmental contamination.

The drug take-back program allows for anonymous disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medications with no questions asked.

Expired or unwanted meds will be accepted at the Montour County Courthouse Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information on the program, call the DA’s office at 570-271-3069.