Pennsylvania Capital-Star: Many US Lawmakers Grab Vaccine Doses

Members of Congress were among the first people in the U.S. to have access to the sought-after COVID-19 vaccine when the initial doses became available in December.

Three months later, a States Newsroom survey across 22 states—making up a large swath of Congress— found at least 155 members of the U.S. House and Senate have been vaccinated, based on a tally of responses from their offices and other public statements. Most, but not all, are Democrats, even as pollsters find greater hesitancy and even disinterest among Republicans in the broader U.S. adult population when it comes to the vaccine.

PENNSYLVANIA — 14 vaccinated; 1 not vaccinated; 5 unknown.

YES:

Bob Casey (D): In a Dec. 20 statement, Casey said he “[encouraged] all Americans, in consultation with their doctor, to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.”

Pat Toomey (R)

Dan Meuser (R): “I was initially reluctant because I am not over 65 and have no underlying conditions, but it was available in Washington and I couldn’t choose my replacement so I

UNKNOWN