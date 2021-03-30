Lewisburg’s Annual Brush Pick-Up Scheduled for Week of April 5

Spring Cleaning Scheduled in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – Borough managers schedule spring brush pick-up . . . The Lewisburg Borough Public Works Department announces upcoming collection of brush, tree trimmings and leaves, which will follow daily street maintenance schedules Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9.

Tree limbs and tree debris should be cut to manageable lengths, and be less than four inches in diameter. Leaves should be placed in the gutter along the street and not comingled with limbs and brush.

Materials will be collected only on the day the street is posted for No Parking From 7 a.m. to Noon. Any debris left on other days will be considered litter.

Borough residents can opt to transfer these materials to the municipal brush pile themselves on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturdays from 8 to noon. Call the Borough Office at 570-523-3614 for more information.