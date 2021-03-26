Senator Gordner: State Investigating Nursing Home Pandemic Response

State Senator Says it Looks Like We’ll Make the May 1 Deadline

SUNBURY—A local state senator says investigations continue into the state’s practice of putting COVID-positive people back into nursing homes. State Senator John Gorder (R-27) was on WKOK’s On the Mark Thursday. He talked about why the state house and senate are both investigating the 12,000 Pennsylvania nursing home deaths.

“I think much like New York, it really was a colossal mistake by the Wolf administration early on, probably one of the biggest mistakes that they made, in sending COVID positive people back into nursing home settings, which they did for quite a long time,” Gordner said.

Gordner says the state’s response to the pandemic is much better now.

“I’m going to give a whole lot of credit to the task force on vaccines that the governor appointed. It’s the sort of stuff we had been asking the governor to do for the last twelve months which is to put people of different backgrounds and opinions into the room to discuss how to do things and he finally did that,” Gordner said.

The senator said the commonwealth is well on our way to meeting the Biden Administration’s May 1 deadline to have appointments for adults to get vaccinated. You can hear the full interview on the podcast page at wkok.com.