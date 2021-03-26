Despite Some COVID Cases, Lewisburg Schools Can Stay Open

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Area School District has some COVID-19 positive, and presumed positive cases in the district, but will be able to keep schools open.

The superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock issued an update for parents and the community Thursday afternoon and said with existing protocols in place, they don’t need to switch to virtual learning and spring sports can continue with their precautions.

"We learned of a student who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lewisburg Area High School and a student who is presumed positive. In addition, we learned of a student at Eichhorn Middle School who tested positive. The high school cases are unrelated to the middle school case.

As of today, we have two cases that would be considered active cases in the high school, one at the middle school, and one at Linntown Elementary School with a staff member."

Dr. Polinchock said there will be no remote learning necessary at this time, some students and staff are quarantined and the district will continue to keep students six feet apart where possible.

From Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, superintendent of schools, Lewisburg:

Dear Lewisburg Area Community,

We learned of a student who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lewisburg Area High School and a student who is presumed positive. In addition, we learned of a student at Eichhorn Middle School who tested positive. The high school cases are unrelated to the middle school case. As of today, we have two cases that would be considered active cases in the high school, one at the middle school, and one at Linntown Elementary School with a staff member. None of these cases counts prompts a switch to remote learning at this time.

There are number of students who will need to quarantine. The school nurses have contacted the families of the students who will need to quarantine.

We are closely monitoring the level of positive cases in the community as well as the number of people who are in quarantine. As of this week, Union County’s status changed to moderate for the first time since the end of October. However, the county may shift back to substantial due to the increase in cases in the area.

The Pennsylvania Departments of Education and Health have not yet released any updates to the guidance for schools in light of the Centers for Disease Control’s revised guidance about social distancing in schools. The CDC cites studies where 3 feet would be acceptable in certain situations in schools. The District will continue to use 6 feet when feasible.

As we look to the spring athletic season and the return of some activities and events, with modifications and mitigation efforts in place, for the balance of the school year, it is important that everyone continues to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice hand hygiene. With spring break approaching, we do hope that our community can enjoy the holiday as well as keep up with the practices that diminish the chance of spreading the virus and support in-person instruction.

A large portion of our staff have been vaccinated through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health contractors in addition to being eligible for vaccination by other means. These efforts will reduce positive cases among staff as well as quarantine requirements; however, we still have a long way to go with everyone in the community and the students. Our goal is to remain in-person and have a strong finish to the school year.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jennifer Polinchock

Superintendent of Schools