UPMC Top Doc: Schools Did a Good Job on Guidelines

Local Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Talks about CDC Changes for Classrooms

WILLIAMSPORT – With some recent changes to the CDC guidelines around social distancing in the classroom, Medical Director for Infectious Diseases at UMPC Susquehanna Dr. Rutul Dalal says it’s a testament to how well the schools have been doing under current guidelines.

“Look, schooling is absolutely necessary for the development of a kid’s brain. And, I’m so happy that we have come this far, to see that there weren’t any major outbreaks within the school systems, especially in our area.”

The CDC announced last week a change in classrooms saying that in communities with low transmission rates, distancing guidelines can be reduced from six to three feet with universal masking, “Low means less than ten per 100,000,” adds Dalal.

“Now, if the community transmission is higher, then the middle and high schoolers do have to incorporate cohorting. If cohorting is not possible, then they are saying to have a six feet distance along with masking, especially in moderate to high level transmission communities, which as of now, I will say there are none in our listening area.”

Dr. Dalal says we will slowly start to see COVID-19 vaccines become available for school aged children, which he thinks is important to stop the spread between themselves, or with an adult who can then spread the virus to other adults.

