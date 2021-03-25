Two People ‘Critical ‘After Union County Wreck Tuesday

MILLMONT – Two Valley residents are in critical condition after a two vehicle crash in Union County Tuesday. 27-year-old Zachary Leitzel of Millmont, and 19-year-old Madison Snyder of Milton, are in intensive care at Geisinger, according to a nursing supervisor.

State police say the crash occurred around 3:15pm on Route 304 in Limestone Township Tuesday near Blazen Sun Lane. Troopers say Leitzel was driving west, lost control of his car, and struck an oncoming pick-up truck.

Snyder was a passenger in Leitzel’s auto, the driver of the other vehicle was Susan Bolig of Winfield, she was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg with what troopers say may have been minor injuries.

Troopers say no one in Leitzel’s vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, Bolig was wearing one, they reported. Volunteers from New Berlin Fire Company assisted at the scene.