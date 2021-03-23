State Nears One Million COVID Cases, One New Death Locally

HARRISBURG — The state of Pennsylvania is inching closer to a million coronavirus cases. As of midday Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported 3,515 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 991,950. Most of those people, 92%, have recovered, according to the state.

In Northumberland County, there are 30 more cases, and one new death, for a total of 8,382 cases, and 331 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. Union County has 23 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19; 5,392 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 84 deaths.

Snyder County has 10 more cases, 3,229 total and 82 deaths, and Montour County has one new cases, 1,802 since the beginning of the pandemic, and no new deaths (60). The department says there were 39 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,828 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Vaccinations continue rising locally…989 local residents have received at least one shot lately. That includes 484 in Northumberland County. Now 35,724 have at least one shot (15,104 have two shots, 21,620 have one shot). In Snyder County, 12,093 have at least one shot, that represents an increase of 173 people from the day before (4,739 have two shots, 7,354 have two).

Union County has 191 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (14,539 total [5,539 both, 9,000 one shot). Montour County has 141 new residents with a shot, 13,388 have at least one now (6,001 have two, 7,387 have just one). Statewide the state says vaccine providers have administered 4,416,744 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday.

At Valley Universities, recent outbreaks are subsiding: there is one fewer person with the virus on the campus of Bucknell. There, six students and two staff members have the disease. 343 have been active since the spring semester began. At Susquehanna University, today three students and one student have active cases, they’ve had 94 cases since the start of the semester.

No change in local hospitalizations; Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has seven COVID-19 patients, one is in the ICU, and none on ventilators. Geisinger Danville has 25 patients, 13 of whom are in ICU, and eight are in ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has four patents, two in the ICU, none on ventilators. Statewide, there are 1,577 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 335 patients are in an intensive care unit.