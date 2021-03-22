Police in Middleburg: Man Arrested After Police Standoff March 10

MIDDLEBURG— A Snyder County man is in custody after a standoff with police March 10. Middleburg Police report, they arrested 35-year-old Cody Mustard of McClure. Officers say they were assisting a state constable with serving a warrant around 11am March 10, when Mustard and 32-year-old Talisha Walter refused to come out of the house at 15 North Brown Street. After a several hour standoff, police took Mustard into custody without incident. They charged him with hindering apprehension and obstructing justice.