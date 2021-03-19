Locally, 42 New Cases of COVID-19, 1,470 More Vaccinations

HARRISBURG – There are 42 new local COVID-19 cases in our region, most of those are Northumberland County where there were 19 more cases. Now Northumberland County has had 8,304 cases and 329 deaths. In Union County, there are ten new cases for a total of 5,351 since the start of the pandemic.

There is one new death from coronavirus today in Union County, for 84 deaths total.

Snyder County has eight new virus cases for 3,202 total and 82 deaths, and Montour County has five new cases, a total of 1,794 and 60 deaths. There are about 3,400 new cases statewide, that continues a daily increase in the number of new cases of the disease.

The state Department of Health also confirmed another 1,470 local residents are at least partially vaccinated. There are 666 more people with at least one shot in Northumberland County (35,252 with at least one dose (20,559 with one dose, 14,693 both). Snyder County has 231 more people with at least one dose (11,478 with at least one dose (6,894 have both doses, 4,584 have one).

Montour County has 150 more people who have at least one dose. That brings to 13,041 who have had at least one dose (7,117 one dose, 5,924 both). Union County has 423 people added to the total of 13,822 with at least one dose (8,480 first dose, 5,342 second)

At Valley hospitals, there are a few more COVID-19 patients admitted. At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, they have five people admitted right now, that is an increase of two from the day before.

Geisinger Shamokin now has eight admissions, which is two more than the day before. Neither of those two hospitals has anyone in an ICU or on a ventilator. No change at Geisinger Danville, 26 COVID-19 patients, eight in the ICU, and six on ventilators. Statewide there are 1,541 people hospitalized in Pennsylvania.

At Bucknell, a major outbreak earlier this year is over. Now 11 students have active cases, as do three employees. They’ve had 340 cases among students and staff total this year. At Susquehanna University, they’ve had 76 student cases and 13 staff cases so far this year, that includes one student and one staff member who have active COVID-19 cases right now.