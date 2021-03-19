Bucknell Getting National Publicity for Their Virtual Tours

Virtual Reality Shows Campus

LEWISBURG- Virtual college tours are something Bucknell University started during the pandemic but it may become a tool used even in the future for student recruiting. This week, Bucknell’s innovative program was featured in the Wall Street Journal and on This Morning, America’s First News with Gordon Deal, which is heard on WKOK.

The Wall Street Journal’s Rachel Wolfe told Gordon Deal about the new virtual reality tour, “You can be in center court while the team is playing basketball, you can go to a show in the performing arts center, and explore a dorm,” Wolfe said.

She adds that the university may have one concern about this new initiative, which may continue after the pandemic is over, “They are perhaps a bit worried about not getting the oculus headsets that they mailed out to prospective students mailed back to them, they are kind of expensive, but it’s such a creative idea and presents interesting possibilities for what will happen even after the pandemic,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe's article in the paper is titled, ""Can't Make Your College Tour?