Local COVID Vaccinations Climbing, State’s COVID Numbers Down

First the good news, and then the good news. There are another 1,500 local residents vaccinated in The Valley, and there are fewer new coronavirus cases statewide.

Locally, another 1,500 local residents are at least partially vaccinated, the state Department of Health reported Saturday. The increase may include some of the 2,000 teachers and school workers who will be vaccinated during a four-day vaccination clinic at the CSIU right now.

There are 799 more people with at least one shot in Northumberland County (31558 with at least one dose (19,162 at least one dose, 12,396 both). Snyder County has 320 more people with at least one dose (10,242 with at least one dose (6,414 have both doses, 3,828 have one).

Montour County has 192 more people who have at least one dose. That brings to 12,309 who have had at least one dose (6,896 one dose, 5413 both). Union County has 270 people added to the total of 12,193 with at least one dose (7703 first dose, 4490 second)

This is a slightly reduced number of coronavirus cases reported in Pennsylvania; 2,840 new positive test results are reported statewide. That brings to 964,296 the state’s total since the pandemic began. The number was above 3,000 Friday.

Locally, there are 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Health; 19 new cases are reported in Snyder County. Now they’ve had 3,167 cases and 82 deaths. Northumberland County has 18 new positive tests reported. Now the county’s total is 8,192, with 328 deaths. Montour County has no new cases as of Saturday midday; their total 1,764 cases and 60 deaths. Union County has six new cases, a total of 5,317 and 83 deaths.

Statewide there are 43 new deaths reported by the statewide, 24,573 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. No new local deaths are reported.

The number of hospitalizations locally is unchanged, Geisinger Danville has 27 patients with coronavirus, five in ICU and two on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has eight patients, four of whom are in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

Evangelical Community Hospital has four COVID-19 patients admitted right now, one is in the ICU, and none on ventilators. Statewide, hospitalizations are relatively unchanged, 1,463 are admitted, 313 patients are in an intensive care unit, 177 are on ventilators.

Outbreaks are reduced at Bucknell and Susquehanna University. Bucknell has had over 300 cases during this semester, but now just 15 active cases (12 students and three faculty). That number represents three fewer students ‘active’ than the day before. Susquehanna University has about the same numbers; 12 active total (11 students, one faculty).