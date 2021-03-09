Hospitality Businesses Can Apply for COVID Grants

COVID Relief Grant Applications Open March 15 for Hospitality Businesses

LEWISBURG – Hospitality businesses in the Valley can apply for much-needed COVID relief grants starting next week. This funding applies to restaurants and bars and is intended to offset losses from restrictive mitigation and reduced capacities.

SEDA-COG announced this week applications open next Monday, March 15. They say businesses can apply at the Community Giving Foundation’s website at www.csgiving.org. The time to apply runs until funds are exhausted or June 15. Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 and funding will alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses due to the pandemic.

Union County has contracted with SEDA-COG to manage the $508,814 grant program on its behalf. Montour County has contracted with SEDA-GO to manage its $206,480 program on its behalf as well.

Here are more specifics from SEDA-COG:

Eligible hospitality industry businesses include hotels, restaurants, bars, and taverns. These businesses must fall within eligible industry codes which include the Accommodations subsector (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722).

Eligibility includes, but is not limited to, having fewer than 300 full-time employees; a net worth that does not exceed $15 million; a 25% reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared to 2019; and be located within Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union counties.

Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID relief funds; that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020; and had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019. For a full listing of eligibility requirements and prioritization guidelines, visit www.csgiving.org.