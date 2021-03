RIVERSIDE – Fire destroyed a barn in Northumberland County over the weekend. There were no injuries among the volunteers from Montour and Northumberland County who responded to the blaze.

The 2 a.m. was along S & H Avenue in Riverside. Volunteers were on the scene Sunday morning, then called back for a rekindle Sunday afternoon. Again, no injuries during the firefight, or among the occupants who were in the barn when the fire started.