State Police: Thief Hits Upper Augusta Township Cars

Three Thefts from Vehicles Reported in Same Area of Northumberland County

STONINGTON – Several thefts from vehicles in Northumberland County were reported around the same time last month. State police in Stonington report three separate thefts that occurred sometime between February 26 and February 27 in Upper August Township.

The first one was after change was taken from a vehicle on Second Street. About four dollars in quarters was stolen. Another theft was reported during the same timeframe on Hillside Drive, after someone stole miscellaneous papers from a vehicle. And a third theft was reported on Laurelwood Drive after someone stole a GPS system worth about $75 from a vehicle parked in that area.

Police remind residents to always lock their vehicles and ask residents not to leave valuables in their cars.