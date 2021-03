DALMATIA — State police at Stonington say they are investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a train. The incident happened around 2pm along Water Street in the Dalmatia area of Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.

Trooper say 21-year-old Felicity Hocker of Dalmatia died in the incident.No other details on the tragedy are available. The Northumberland County Coroner said he was summoned to the scene but no other details are releasable at this time.