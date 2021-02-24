Governor Wolf: Okay with Looking at Nursing Homes Vaccinations

All PA Nursing Homes and Longterm Care Facilities to Be Fully Vaccinated by Mid-March

HARRISBURG — In light of a call from Pennsylvania GOP members to investigate Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 policy on nursing homes, Wolf says we can all benefit from transparency,

“I’m very open to anyone who wants to look in. I don’t control what different independent agencies do in the Commonwealth’s government but it’s important that everybody know that in the Commonwealth, this is a democracy, and we need to be transparent and open.”

Wolf held a press conference Tuesday to highlight a vaccine milestone regarding skilled nursing facilities and said one-hundred percent of those wanting the vaccine in nursing homes have received their both their first and second dose.

Some questioned whether or not the state has a plan to reach other closely related populations in independent living facilities or affordable senior housing units, “We have a plan, but it’s a plan that can be made much better and I think that’s a fair point. We need to continue to look for ways and continue to do this, look for ways to get this limited supply of vaccines out to a very large number of people who really want one now.”

When asked if it was the right thing to do to send nursing home residents who tested positive for COVID-19 back to the facilities at the start of the pandemic, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said they were following federal guidance given to them at the time, “From the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service, CMS, and the Centers for Disease Control who advised that we should have patients really heading back to their residence where it can be done so safely. And, for our skilled nursing facilities, having these patients discharged (from the hospital) to home, that skilled nursing facility is their home.”

Beam says they followed best practices to make sure individuals could return to the nursing homes, and also worked with the facilities on cohorting and other ways to control further spread of the disease.