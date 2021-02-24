Raise the Region is on the Way: March Features Raise Funds

Raise the Region is on the Way

March Features Raise the Region

WILLIAMSPORT- The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania’s annual online giving event is next month. Raise the Region is back on March 10-11. Foundation Director of Strategic Philanthropy Jason McCahan says non-profits are signing up now until February 26th and will be featured on the Raise the Region website.

“It’s been a great way for non-profits to showcase what they are able to do. They can tell their story, they can put videos and photos. We’ve had donors say that they’ve learned more about non-profits through Raise the Region than they have done throughout the entire year,” McCahan said.

McCahan says over 200 non-profits are signed up so far. This is the ninth year for this 30-hour philanthropic effort. You can hear more from McCahan on our WKOK podcast page and can follow Raise the Region at raisetheregion.org