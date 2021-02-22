Garrett: Chamber Says COVID Economic Recovery News Encouraging

COVID Economic Recovery Turning the Corner

SUNBURY – COVID-19 economic recovery is underway nationally and locally…that was the analysis of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce of a recent jobs report, which reported the creation of 49,000 jobs. The unemployment rate also dropped from 6.7% to 6.3%.

President and CEO Bob Garrett said on WKOK’s On The Mark there’s progress, but still plenty of work to be done, “Does it feel like we’re starting to move in a positive way with the pandemic? Absolutely. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania has not done as well on the vaccination, but it doesn’t do us any good to look in the rear view mirror. Let’s get this figured out, let’s figure out how the private sector can assist the public sector in making that happen.”

Despite still having a lengthy road ahead in the vaccination process in Pennsylvania, Garrett says it’s not out of the question to start lifting some businesses restrictions now, “Let’s encourage the government…where it’s prudent and where there’s good evidence…let’s encourage the government to start loosening up on some of these tightest restrictions.”

For our local economy, chamber officials say continuing to expand educational opportunities, including with our local community colleges will add to the recovery. Hear more on the WKOK Podcast page.