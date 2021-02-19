Lewisburg Children’s Museum Adding Additional Play Day

Additional Play Day at Lewisburg Children’s Museum

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is taking another step in its reopening process.

The museum says it’s adding an additional day to play each week, starting this Friday. The museum will then be open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in addition to Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This comes after the museum reopened with exhibit modifications, reduced capacity and timed tickets. Tickets can be reserved online at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/prices-and-hours. Masking is required for those two years of age and older.