AccuWeather: Snow Expected to Total Four to Eight Inches

STATE COLLEGE — AccuWeather says The Valley will receive a four to eight inch snow fall today (Thursday 2/18) and slippery roads are likely. Here is the full forecast:

Today: periods of snow, accumulating 3-6 inches. Roads will be snow-packed and slippery. High 28.

Tonight: snow at times, accumulating 1-3 inches. Roads will be snow-packed and slippery. Low 25.

Tomorrow: cloudy with a little snow at times, mainly early, accumulating a coating to an inch; storm total

snowfall 4-8 inches. High 36.

Saturday: cold with times of clouds and sun. High 32.

Sunday: increasing cloudiness. High 34.

Monday: chance for showers of rain and snow with low clouds. High 36.

We have a number of announcements on WKOK’s Winternet.