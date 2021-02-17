Milton Residents May Be Eligible for Homelessness Prevention Grants

Homelessness Prevention Grant Open to Milton Residents

MILTON – Residents at risk of losing their housing in Milton may be eligible to receive up to $5,000 to prevent homelessness. SEDA-COG has announced its Resident Subsistence Program is offering this to residents after receiving over $43,000 in community block grant funding from the CARES Act.

The grants can be used to pay utility payments and rent/mortgage payments and assistance will be available for up to 100 days per family. Applications will be accepted beginning February 22. There’s no deadline to apply, but the program is on a first-come, first-served basis and ends when the funds are spent.

For more information or to set up an appointment to apply, contact Valerie Harris at 570-742-4231 or email [email protected].