Statewide COVID Cases Dropping, Bucknell Outbreak Continues

Statewide and locally the COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are dropping, but there are dozens of new cases of the disease at Bucknell University as the outbreak continues to grow there.

First Bucknell, on

]

\its COVID dashboard Saturday, the school said there are now 24 more active cases. That means they have 112 active cases on campus right now. That includes 108 active cases among students a=o9nd four among faculty and staff.

So far this semester, the university says they’ve had 154 new cases of coronavirus. They’ve were on all remote learning last week. They note, they have used 79% of their available isolation space.

The state Department of Health reports statewide, percent positivity remains low for the past week, at 8.0%. There are 4,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 892,344. In the Valley, 100 new cases and four new deaths have been reported:

Northumberland County has 66 new cases, reaching 7,646 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also two new deaths for a total of 312 total since March.

Snyder has 18 new cases at 2,908 overall and two more deaths for a total of 75 deaths.

Montour has one new case at 1,699 overall and no new deaths for a total of 56.

Union County has 15 new cases at 4,991 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and 79 deaths.

Statewide, There have been 113 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,072.

Hospitalizations

The state says over 2,500 people (2,548) people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 496 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 271 are on ventilators. All of those numbers are lower than the day before. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has 11 fewer patients – 55 people admitted, 17 are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has one less patient on board: eight people are admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three more patients – 15 patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

Vaccinations

As for vaccinations, the state has administered 1,588,761 doses total through Friday. That is 1,210,194 people have received their first dose, and 378,567 have received their second dose. In Saturday’s update the Department of Health reported 997 more first doses were administered in the Valley and 506 more people received their second dose and are fully vaccinated. Locally:

Montour – 2,995 people who received first doses (+100 Friday), 2,714 who received second doses (+91 Friday)

Northumberland – 9,934 people who received first doses (+516 Thursday), 3,592 people who received second doses (+278 Thursday)

Snyder – 3,473 people who received first doses (+197 Friday), 840 people who received second doses (+54 Thursday)

Union – 4,065 people who received first doses (+164 Thursday), 1,425 people who received second doses (+83 Thursday)

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.