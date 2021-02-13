A Virtual Performance to Honor Front Line Workers

Weis Center to Honor the Front Lines

LEWISBURG– A performance sponsored by Geisinger, Evangelical, and Bucknell University will honor people on the front lines of the pandemic.

Bucknell’s Weis Center for the Performing Arts is offering a virtual performance of “This is Me: Letters from the Front Lines” from February 24 to March 2. This is a dance film performance that lasts 35 minutes and is dedicated to all veterans for their service, including COVID-19 first responders.

It explores how the current climate of isolation has encouraged us to look inside ourselves. There will also be a 30-minute pre-recorded panel discussion prior to the event.

Contact the Bucknell Campus Box Office for more information. Click HERE for more info.