A Winfield Man Died in Penns Creek Area Crash Friday

WKOK Staff | February 13, 2021 |

PENNS CREEK – A tragic crash Friday afternoon in Union County…State police say a man from Winfield died in an accident in the Penns Creek region of Limestone Township Friday afternoon.

Troopers tell us, 44-year-old Earl Rotharmel of Winfield died at the scene; his SUV was traveling on Wildwood Road when it went off the road and hit two trees. Troopers say Rotharmel died at the scene.

Central Susquehanna Valley 9-1-1 sent volunteer responders from New Berlin and Mifflinburg, along with the Union County Coroner.  The crash was over the noon hour Friday in Union County.

