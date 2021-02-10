Woman Found Dead near I-80, Former Model, Was Shot in Head

MILTON – State troopers, the Union County District Attorney and county coroner are out with more details on the woman whose body was found along Interstate 80 in Union County Sunday. They now say the woman was a former model, who was shot in the head several times.

PennLive is reporting, 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith of Virginia was the victim of a homicide, she was shot in the head, neck and throat. Police theorize she was shot elsewhere and the body left near the Mile Run Exit of I-80 eastbound, at mile marker 199. A PennDOT worker discovered her body.

PennLive reports, papers she was carrying and fingerprints led to the identification, no motive is known and no suspects are identified. They say she was working as a professional model in New York City and was a musician, was a finalist in a Miss Manhattan in 2014.