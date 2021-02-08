Penn State Dance Marathon ‘Thon’ Going All Virtual This Year

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University is announcing… In an effort to promote the safety of students, volunteers, supporters and the families associated with the nonprofit Four Diamonds organization, Penn State THON has decided to move the 46-hour dance-a-thon, scheduled for Feb. 19-21, 2021, to a virtual location due to COVID-19. With many of the organization’s signature fundraising efforts leading up to THON Weekend being held virtually, the THON Executive Committee is working to continue to provide the best experience possible surrounding the THON 2021 season while guaranteeing participants’ safety and adhering to CDC guidelines.

“At its core, THON brings people together and saves lives,” says Katie Solomon, THON’s 2021 executive director. “While we may not be able to gather in-person in February, the spirit of our shared mission remains true. Our student volunteers, Four Diamonds families and community can rest assured that, even if we cannot physically gather, the fight against childhood cancer won’t stop until there is a cure.” Students and volunteers will have opportunities to raise money and support THON’s mission, while families will continue to receive emotional and financial support from THON and Penn State students. Since its inception in 1976, THON has raised over $180 million through their network of thousands of dedicated student volunteers and partners year in and year out. For additional information on upcoming virtual events or how to volunteer, please visit THON.org.