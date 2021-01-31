AccuWeather: Snowfall Light Sunday, About a Foot by Tuesday

STATE COLLEGE – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Valley, predicting an eight to 14 inch snowfall, while AccuWeather agrees, saying we’ll receive about a foot.

As the winter storm coalescenced heading east, forecasters locked into agreement on the one foot range. Light snow is falling as of Sunday afternoon. Here is AccuWeather’s latest forecast for The Valley:

Snowfall from this morning into Tuesday morning will total around a foot; roads will be slippery. Sunday: periods of snow, accumulating 1-3 inches. High 29. Tonight: snow of varying rates, accumulating 2-4 inches. Roads will be snow-packed and slippery. Low 26. Tomorrow: breezy with occasional snow, accumulating 3-6 inches. Travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous. High 33. Tuesday: remaining cloudy with a little snow at times with little or no accumulation; storm total snowfall around a foot. High 34.

In Northumberland, Mayor Daniel Berard issued an advisory for people who park along borough streets: Tomorrow Monday Feb 1st. Please Park on the Monday side of street. Tuesday please park on the Tuesday side. This way street crews can keep the street plowed.

Motorists are advised by the PennDOT to avoid unnecessary travel Sunday. Highways such as Interstate 80, 81, and 83 among others, are part of the speed restrictions. Travel restrictions are set for certain vehicles on the road. For the full list, visit PennDOT’s website.

We’ll also keep you updated with Winternet all weekend long at www.wkok.com/winternet