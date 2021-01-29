Sunbury Businesses Can Access Small Business Support Grant

Small Business Support Grant Open to Sunbury Businesses

SUNBURY – Some small businesses in Sunbury affected by the pandemic may be eligible to receive up to $7,500 to assist in economic recovery. SEDA-COG has announced these funding opportunities are available through a $40,000 Community Development Block Grant from the CARES Act.

Eligible businesses must be located in the city limits and be able to document negative impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown/mitigation efforts. The grants can be used to pay utility and rent/mortgage payments, payroll, inventory and supplies, and marketing/advertising costs.

Applications can be found at https://sunburyrevitalization.org and will be accepted from February 1 through 28. Awards will be made in March.