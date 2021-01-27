CSR 9-1-1: Fire in Milton Destroyed A Storage Barn

MILTON – Fire hit a barn used for storage in Milton Wednesday morning…the 1:15am fire alarm was for a structure near the intersection of Front and Mahoning Streets. Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 tells us they dispatched volunteers and firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, Warrior Run, Pottsgrove, Muncy, Turbot Township, New Columbia, Northumberland and Montgomery.

The initial report from the scene is the small barn was fully engulfed in flames and was destroyed. No injuries were reported in that storage building fire in Milton Tuesday morning.