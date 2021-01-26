Transitions of PA Addresses Human Trafficking in Rural Areas

What to Look For and How to Help; Transitions Talks Human Trafficking in Upcoming Forum

LEWISBURG – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Heather Shnyder, Education Specialist with Transitions of PA, says there are a lot of misconceptions about it only happening in urban areas, “So we try to do as much as we can to bring awareness into this issue and into this area.”

“So many people think that it happens other places, that we’re not prone to it because we’re rural Pennsylvania. But, in some cases, that’s where individuals who are perpetrating this crime like to take advantage of that situation,” she said.

Shnyder says Transitions hopes continue with educating the public about what human trafficking is, what to look for, and how to respond or report it. She’s says today’s virtual world increases access to children, and that’s another area on which they are focusing, “The majority of the traffickers are individuals who have formed a relationship with the victim.”

She said, “Then the victim gets into a situation where, through force, fraud, and coercion, being tricked into thinking there’s no way out, no one will ever believe them, they’re stuck where they’re at, this is all they ever deserve.”

What to watch out for? Some indicators, especially in minor females, could include a change in the way they dress, the way they talk socially, keeping late hours, or talking about an older boyfriend, “One of the big things that we’ve noticed is tattoos, and this is a form of branding that traffickers will do to identify victims as their personal property.”

Transitions of PA is holding an educational forum that will be virtual on Wednesday, January 27 at 7 p.m. It’s open to the public and more information can be found at www.transitionsofpa.org and here: https://www.facebook.com/events/730693897574299/