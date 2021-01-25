High Call Volumes Already for Evangelical’s Vaccine Scheduling

Evangelical Community Hospital Answers Over 1700 Vaccine Calls on Day 1

LEWISBURG – Just hours after Evangelical Community Hospital opened COVID-19 vaccine registration to people eligible in Phase ‘1A,’ hundreds of calls have flooded its call center. Evangelical’s Vice President of Clinic and Physician Practices Brian Wolfe said as of 2 p.m. Monday, they were able to physically answer 1,700 calls, but a significant number went unanswered.

Evangelical says there is a vaccine registration hotline now available at 570-522-4530 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hospital is asking for continued patients with the scheduling process. There’s also more information at www.evanhospital.com/virus.

Evangelical also says it’s important for anyone confirmed for an appointment to keep it or call to cancel as soon as possible. Those who get vaccinated should also continue the normal virus safety protocols such as mask wearing, frequent hand hygiene and social distancing.