Weis Markets Will Have Some Vaccines Available Soon

SUNBURY – Some Weis Markets stores will be locations where Valley residents can receive COVID-19 vaccines. The Weis Markets corporate office issued a statement Wednesday that 55 of their in-store pharmacies will have vaccines.

Locally, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Coal Township, and Berwick stores will have the vaccines. Valley residents are encouraged to go to WeisMarkets.com to schedule and appointment. Weis says they’ll priorities people age 65 and old. You can read the Weis Market’s statement at WKOK.com.

The state says some Weis Markets locations, Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital will be locations in The Valley will residents will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in the weeks, and months ahead.

The statement from Weis Markets:

Weis Markets today announced it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in 55 of its in-store pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania beginning Thursday, January 21. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Health Department guidance, Weis pharmacy staffs will prioritize individuals 65 and older for COVID-19 immunizations.