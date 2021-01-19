DA Formally Seeking Death Penalty Against Fernanders

MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County’s District Attorney is formally seeking the death penalty against a Paxinos man charged with killing two people outside a restaurant in July. DA Mike Piecuch announced Tuesday he filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against 55-year-old Christopher Fernanders.

Fernaders is accused of killing his estranged ex-wife, 46-year-old Heather Campbell of Trevorton, and 52-year-old Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg outside Buffalo Wild Wings. Fernanders faces two counts of first degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, stalking and a PFA violation.

The formal arraignment hearing scheduled for January 19th was cancelled upon the submission of a waiver form submitted by Fernanders’ attorneys. Pursuant to a stipulation, the defense was given 90 days to file any pretrial motions. Fernanders remains incarcerated in Snyder County Prison without bail.