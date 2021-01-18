Gifted Property Will Become Retreat Center for Susquehanna University

Philanthropic Gift of Property Creates Retreat Center for Susquehanna University

SELINSGROVE – An alumna and trustee of Susquehanna University have gifted the institution with a 50-acre property in Montour County which will be used for a retreat center. Rev. Dr. Lois D. and her husband, Dr. Thomas Martin, say the creation of a retreat center for Susquehanna is an honor and something they are pleased to see come to fruition.

The property, located in Cooper Township, will be used for academic and extracurricular programs, including Susquehanna’s pre-ministry club, which offers mentorship to students considering a call to ordained ministry.

The University’s creative writing program will also make use of the property for student readings, rehearsals for performances, and for faculty members for their own writing. The pond and ecological diversity of the land will also align with studies in the biology and environmental studies departments.

Plans are underway for the property to be used for fall and spring break outdoor opportunities for international students who are unable to return home during semester breaks, and as a retreat space for resident assistant training and employee team-building and leadership trainings.

President Jonathan Green said “Philanthropy like this enables us to realize one of our most important aspirations, which is to make the transformative Susquehanna education attainable for students. The retreat center will serve as an inspirational place for students and faculty of varying fields to study and draw inspiration from the natural world.”