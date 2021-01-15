US Senator Bob Casey Endorses Joe Biden’s Plan

SCRANTON – US Senator Bob Casey is out with his support for President Elect Joe Biden’s just released recovery plan for the country. Senator Casey issued a statement encouraging the US House and Senate to pass the plan. Part of Biden’s plan is to start with a massive stimulus bill expected to cost $1.9 trillion to fund vaccinations and give more relief to citizens.

Senator Casey said, “The plan released by President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris is a substantial down payment on building back better. The agenda will provide relief for working families, dollars to contain COVID-19, funding to prevent service cuts and local government layoffs of law enforcement, firefighters, and public health workers.

He said additionally, it would provide, “critical investments in education, which will help children return to school and learn. Congress should work quickly to pass this plan. Our Nation is in crisis and we need to come together to put this plan on President Biden’s desk so he can sign it into law.”

Read more about Pres. Elect Biden’s plan HERE.