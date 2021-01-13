Department of Health: Flu Numbers Still Low in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, so too does flu season in Pennsylvania. The state Department of Health says flu activity in Pennsylvania remains low with more than 1,300 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu as of January 2nd.

The Health Department also reports seven flu-related deaths in PA and flu cases in 51 of the state’s 68 counties. With the state entering the heart of the flu season the Health Department encourages anyone who has yet to get a flu shot to do so.

Because flu symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19 Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine encourages state residents to monitor their symptoms in the “check-in” feature on the COVID Alert PA app.