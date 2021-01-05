PennDOT Explains Major CSVT Route Designation Changes

Major CSVT Route Designation Changes Explained

WINFIELD – PennDOT is offering further explanations on what will become major route number changes upon the completion of the CSVT project. We last told you the CSVT northern section is set to open in 2022 and the rest of the project will open in 2027.

When the northern section opens, PennDOT’s Matt Beck says it will be designated as Route 147, “So that existing Route 147 designation will extend south from Montandon, along the new highway, across the new river bridge. With just the northern section open, Route 147 will then run down existing Route 15 from the new interchange just south of Winfield, it’ll run across the Veterans Memorial Bridge, and connect back into existing Route 147 there.”

Then Beck says what was existing Route 147 will be redesignated as Route 405, “So Route 405 will run from its current intersection with Route 147, down through Northumberland, and into Sunbury, will the Route 405 designation will end at Route 61.”

When the southern section opens, Beck says it will primarily be designated as Route 15, “So that means that the existing Routes 11 and 15…the golden strip…will become just Route 11 and Business Route 15, and then the new CSVT southern section will become just Route 15.”

When both sections are finished, a map on CSVT.com shows the new Route 15 and 147 designations will meet and split at County Line Road in Snyder County. We have a link to the new route designation map at WKOK.com.