PennLive: Several Defiant Restaurants Ordered to Shut Down

HARRISBURG – From PennLive…About two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf temporarily banned indoor dining, several restaurants in Pennsylvania have been ordered to shut their doors for defying the mandate. Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it has ordered about 40 restaurants to close for allowing patrons to eat indoors.

PennLive reported…The inspections took place Dec. 14-20. Under the governor’s latest mandate, restaurants are not permitted to serve patrons indoors for three weeks ending Jan. 4. In addition, restaurants must continue to follow rules requiring employees to wear masks, while they offer carryout and takeout and serve diners outdoors.

Restaurants ordered to close include several in central Pennsylvania such as Dad’s Garage Grill & Burger House in Mechanicsburg, 230 Café in Highspire and Tony’s Pizzeria & Restaurant in Highspire. 230 Cafe co-owner Shelby Reitz said the restaurant stayed open for sit-down service through today, Dec. 24, to financially help employees through Christmas Day.

“Our major concern was our employees getting to Christmas. None of this had to be with the politics of it. What’s important to me are my employees, family and customers,” Reitz said. Unfortunately, he said they received an injunction for defying the Department of Agriculture’s order to close. Starting Dec. 27, Reitz said the cafe will be open for takeout only through Jan. 4. (PennLive)