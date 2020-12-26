400+ COVID-19 Cases in Valley, Over 600,000 Statewide

HARRISBURG – The Valley has a two-day total of 416 new COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health. The state reported 170 new positive tests in Montour County, as some Geisinger tests are initially attributed to the county, but later changed. Montour County now has 1,122 positive tests total and 23 deaths since the pandemic began.

Union County has 103 new cases reported over two days, for a total of 2,755 total. There are two new deaths reported in the county for a total of 33. Snyder County 37 new cases for a total of 1,788, and 41 deaths. That number, 41, includes three new Snyder County deaths. Northumberland County has 102 more cases, for a total of 4,555. Two new deaths are reported, for 207 total.

At Valley hospitals, there are fewer people in the ICU and on ventilators. Geisinger Danville has 156 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, two fewer are on ventilators, and three fewer are in the ICU.

Geisinger Shamokin has the same number of patients with coronavirus, 10 hospitalized, and three in their ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has three fewer COVID-19 patients at 60, one new person on a ventilator (1), and two more in the ICU (10).

Selinsgrove Center has 24 residents and 116 staff who have, or have had the disease. Danville State Hospital has had 24 clients and 17 staff, who have, or have had COVID-19.

No updated numbers are available for the federal prisons in The Valley. SCI Coal Township has five fewer active coronavirus cases; 26 inmates and eight staff have the disease.

State, there are a reported 581 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 605,141. There are currently 5,925 individuals hospitalized with coronavirus, 1,196 patients are in the intensive care unit. There were 139 new deaths reported as of Friday, and Saturday’s total is 26 new deaths reported for a total of 14,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19.