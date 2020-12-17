UPDATE: I-80 Partially Open After Double Fatal Pile-Up

From PennDOT:

Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are now open from the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County to the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County. The eastbound lanes had been closed earlier today to assist with PennDOT’s response to a westbound, multi-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Clinton County.

Westbound I-80 in this area remains closed. Traffic is being detoured at the I-180 interchange and directed to follow Interstate 180 west and Route 220 south. PennDOT will issue an update as westbound lanes re-open.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic along I-80 in this area, as well as slow traffic on the detour route.