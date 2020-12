SHAMOKIN – An accident Wednesday in Northumberland County injured a Shamokin woman. The News Item reports that Marie Stefanowicz was attempting to turn along Route 487 when she hit another vehicle head on. That vehicle was driven by Jessica Lyons of Mifflinburg.

Stefanowiz was taken to Geisinger where she is listed in critical condition and Lyons was not injured. Assisting police at the scene was the Elysburg and Overlook Fire Departments, Area Ambulance Services and Stonington state police.