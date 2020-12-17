A Fatal Crash on Snowy New Berlin Highway Wednesday

NEW BERLIN – A man from Winfield died in a crash on New Berlin Highway Wednesday afternoon. State troopers said 68-year-old Palmer Gemberling was driving in the snow when his vehicle went out of control, and flipped on its side on top of Gemberling.

Two passengers were taken to Geisinger; 23-year-old Danielle Henault of Winfield, and 19-year-old Owen Kratzer of Winfield, both are in fair condition at Geisinger. Troopers say Gemberling was not wearing a seatbelt, and it is unknown if the other two were wearing seatbelts.

The crash happened around 1pm on New Berlin Highway and Broadway Road in the Winfield area of Jackson Township, Snyder County, according to state police.