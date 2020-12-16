Lewisburg Schools to Declare ‘Snow Day,’ No Remote School

The following is a letter sent to families in the Lewisburg Area School District:

Dear Lewisburg Area Community,

This email has two important messages about our instructional model for January and the impending snowstorm.

January 4, 2021 through January 8, 2021

All students in grades K-12 will be in remote instruction the week of January 4, 2021. We are making this decision now so that we can assess the number of positive cases among staff and students over the holidays. Students with special needs will be in-person on Thursday, January 7 and Friday, January 8. The SACC program will be open. Meals will be available for pick up every day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Snowstorm

We are anticipating a great deal of snow Wednesday into Thursday. We will not officially call a snow day until the snow begins, and assuming Thursday, December 17 would be a snow day, there will not be remote instruction for students K-12. This will be a true snow day. The snow make up day will be Friday, January 15, 2021 as noted on the 2020-21 school calendar. SACC will be open on Thursday, January 17, unless the Governor declares a State of Emergency. There will be no meal service pick up. We want to make parents aware for their planning purposes; however, please look for the official announcement sometime on Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Wednesday, December 16 is already a half day and will have the regular dismissal at 11:30 a.m. for Eichhorn Middle School and 12:30 p.m. for Kelly Elementary School and Linntown Elementary School. Lunch will be served before dismissal. SACC will remain open.

Please look for additional information that will come to you from the principals. We hope that everyone stays safe and warm.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jennifer Polinchock

Superintendent of Schools

[email protected]