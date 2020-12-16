City of Sunbury Out with Snow Storm Information

SUNBURY – The City Administrator in Sunbury, Jody Ocker, tells us their asking city residents to prepare and help the city cope with the storm. In a statement issued overnight, she says, “Avoid driving during the storm for your safety and to give snow plows plenty of space.”

“Sunbury Public Works Department has multiple employees off work due to COVID-related matters. DPW is partnering with the Municipal Authority to keep city streets plowed. If you have off street parking, please use it. Be aware that a snow emergency may be declared. Try to get your sidewalks clear by 24 hours after the snow stops. Please do not shovel snow into the street,” she said.