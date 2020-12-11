US Cong. Keller, Meuser, Join Fight to Delay Certification of Electors

WASHINGTON – CBS is reporting…A Republican congressional ally of President Trump solicited more than 100 of his fellow GOP lawmakers (including US Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) and Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) to sign on to a brief with the Supreme Court in support of a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to delay certification of presidential electors in four battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Congressman Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, circulated an email, obtained by CBS News, from his personal account to GOP members Wednesday that asked them to join a friend-of-the-court brief to be filed in support of the effort spearheaded by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Johnson was a vocal defender of Mr. Trump during impeachment proceedings.

“The simple objective of our brief is to affirm for the court (and our constituents back home) our serious concerns with the integrity of our election system,” Johnson wrote. “We are not seeking to independently litigate the particular allegations of fraud in our brief (this is not our place as amici). We will merely state our belief that the broad scope of the various allegations and irregularities in the subject states merits careful, timely review by the Supreme Court.”