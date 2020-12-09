Minor Injuries in Route 104 Wreck in Snyder County

Route 104 crash send 25-year old Middleburg woman to hospital with minor injuries

SELINSGROVE – Minor injuries are reported after an accident on Route 104 in Snyder County’s Center Township last weekend.

State Police in Selinsgrove say 25-year old Danielle Delong from Middleburg was traveling on Route 104, just south of Bickel Road, when she failed to make a turn in the roadway. That’s when police say her vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, traveled through a guiderail, and went airborne over a 20 foot embankment before the vehicle landed on its roof. It happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, December 5.

Police say Delong was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained suspected minor injuries. She was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment.